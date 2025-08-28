Compound Planning Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc $EMO

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105,666.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 910.0%.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.