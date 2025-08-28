Compound Planning Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $TPZ

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,046,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE TPZ opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.30.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

