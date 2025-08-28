Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 821 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,030,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,746 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in TechnipFMC by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:FTI opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.