Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 23,982.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730,510 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 1,168.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ResMed by 813.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,387,000 after purchasing an additional 394,803 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 357,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 334.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after buying an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,638 shares of company stock worth $7,311,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $281.82 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.92 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.91 and its 200 day moving average is $245.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.83.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

