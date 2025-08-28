Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 1,130 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,970,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,991 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $75,485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,247.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 289,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ategra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 628,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. First Horizon Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

