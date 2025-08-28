Compound Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 94.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nutrien by 117.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,074.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 78.14%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.