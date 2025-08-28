Compound Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $5,531,258 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $144.59 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day moving average of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

