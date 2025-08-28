Compound Planning Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2%

SNPS opened at $603.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $577.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%.Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

