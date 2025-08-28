Compound Planning Inc. Buys 1,810 Shares of RLI Corp. $RLI

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

RLI stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

