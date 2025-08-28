Compound Planning Inc. Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,242,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7,602.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 391,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $63,377,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “negative” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.35.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

