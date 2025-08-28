Comparing Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 6 7 0 2.54

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $165.62, suggesting a potential upside of 79.04%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -148.49% -22.69% -18.94% Inspire Medical Systems 6.17% 10.38% 8.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Inspire Medical Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $780,000.00 4.25 N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $802.80 million 3.41 $53.51 million $1.73 53.47

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.