Comparing Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication 6.45% 12.59% 8.72% Kodiak Gas Services 6.48% 10.35% 3.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Kodiak Gas Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $159.20 million 0.70 $14.74 million $0.59 11.75 Kodiak Gas Services $1.16 billion 2.67 $49.90 million $0.90 39.26

Kodiak Gas Services has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication. Gulf Island Fabrication is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Gas Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Gas Services has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gulf Island Fabrication and Kodiak Gas Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 9 0 2.90

Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus price target of $41.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works. It also fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components. In addition, the company fabricates newbuild marine vessels and provides marine repair and maintenance services. The company serves international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, and power operators; and engineering, procurement, and construction companies. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

