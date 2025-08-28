Comparing Giftify (GIFT) & Its Peers

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Giftify to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Giftify and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giftify 0 0 1 0 3.00 Giftify Competitors 552 1613 3070 55 2.50

Giftify presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Giftify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Giftify is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Giftify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Giftify has a beta of -1.54, meaning that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giftify’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Giftify and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giftify -15.13% -63.88% -39.60% Giftify Competitors -93.39% -50.82% -4.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Giftify and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giftify $88.93 million -$18.83 million -2.04 Giftify Competitors $3.99 billion $328.96 million -0.95

Giftify’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Giftify. Giftify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Giftify peers beat Giftify on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Giftify Company Profile

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

