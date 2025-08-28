Comparing Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everus Construction Group and Shimizu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Shimizu 0 0 0 0 0.00

Everus Construction Group currently has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Everus Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everus Construction Group is more favorable than Shimizu.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.07% 35.83% 12.27% Shimizu 3.74% 4.20% 1.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Shimizu”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion 1.38 $143.42 million $3.24 23.85 Shimizu $12.77 billion 0.64 $435.70 million $2.86 15.26

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Everus Construction Group. Shimizu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everus Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everus Construction Group beats Shimizu on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Shimizu

(Get Free Report)

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.