Comparing Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and XOS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $1.12 million 3.96 -$5.19 million ($2.02) -0.82 XOS $55.96 million 0.46 -$50.16 million ($5.85) -0.51

Analyst Recommendations

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 0 0 0 0 0.00 XOS 0 2 2 1 2.80

XOS has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.00%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -467.57% -27.96% -22.99% XOS -91.56% -147.93% -48.78%

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOS beats Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

