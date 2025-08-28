Comparing 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 374Water and ESGL”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $440,000.00 102.98 -$12.43 million ($0.11) -2.73 ESGL $6.10 million N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Get 374Water alerts:

ESGL has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -1,278.90% -138.71% -109.45% ESGL N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares 374Water and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.2% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of 374Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

374Water has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESGL beats 374Water on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc. provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves Industrial, agricultural, defense, oil and gas, waste management, sanitation project, environmental remediation and compliance, and municipal markets. 374Water Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.