Comerica Bank Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,862,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $267.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.01 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

