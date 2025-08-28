Comerica Bank Sells 6,408 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $143,000.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $340.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.21 and its 200-day moving average is $316.20. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

