Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,262,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Labcorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,370,000 after buying an additional 40,814 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Labcorp by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,985,000 after buying an additional 959,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Labcorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,750,000 after buying an additional 318,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $279.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $283.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.70.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Labcorp in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Labcorp

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock worth $4,831,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.