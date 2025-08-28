Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,990,000 after purchasing an additional 317,247 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,365,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,936.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 66,984 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 57,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $268.30 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.31 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

