Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1,602.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $294.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $294.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.86 and a 200-day moving average of $268.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.