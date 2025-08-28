Comerica Bank Has $7.60 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stride were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Stride by 102.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Stride by 14,892.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $36,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stride by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 332,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 323,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $169.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

