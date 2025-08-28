Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.