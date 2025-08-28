Comerica Bank Buys 1,818 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Palomar worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $26,084,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,057 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $11,774,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 27,543.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 99,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $93,941.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,156.84. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,537.64. This represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $3,202,297. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.83.

Palomar Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PLMR opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

