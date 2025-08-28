Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) SVP Casey Nault Sells 102,257 Shares

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) SVP Casey Nault sold 102,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.16. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.