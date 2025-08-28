CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147,333 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up about 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $33,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNH. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.1%

CNH stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.