CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 5th

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 534.73 and a current ratio of 764.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in CNFinance by 24.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 414,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in CNFinance by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 784,717 shares in the last quarter.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

