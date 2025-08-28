Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $4,954,610.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,327.25. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01.

On Thursday, August 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total transaction of $4,687,174.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $4,436,066.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $205.24 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of -603.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 836,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $88,203,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

