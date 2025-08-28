Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells $944,875.44 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $944,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,020,739.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sandeep Sahai sold 3,038 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $60,790.38.

On Monday, July 14th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Sandeep Sahai sold 16,424 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $355,908.08.

On Friday, June 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The company had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

