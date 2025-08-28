Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Stock Holdings Lifted by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tema Etfs LLC owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $199,755.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,978 shares in the company, valued at $666,148.82. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $2,903,497 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $245.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average is $220.88. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

