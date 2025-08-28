Citigroup Cuts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $43.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 308.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

