Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Maria Victoria Wong Sells 3,162 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 15th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 475 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $32,589.75.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

