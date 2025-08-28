Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Receives $26.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

CING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cingulate by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

CING opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.74.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cingulate will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

