Chesnara (LON:CSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (6.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Chesnara had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Chesnara Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 281.38 on Thursday. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 238 and a 12-month high of GBX 304.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.02. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The stock has a market cap of £428.14 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 320 price target on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.

In related news, insider Tom Howard sold 89,042 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261, for a total transaction of £232,399.62. Also, insider Steve Murray sold 41,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259, for a total value of £106,309.14. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

