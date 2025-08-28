CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Stock Holdings Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $49,049,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,756.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $34.61 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

