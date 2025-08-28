Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 955 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of V opened at $350.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $267.67 and a one year high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
