Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys 65 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $205,506,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16,999.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,043,000 after buying an additional 657,194 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Shares of WM stock opened at $225.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

