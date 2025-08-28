Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading 7.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.50. 96,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 270,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.33.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.51.

Insider Activity at Canada Goose

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Jonathan Sinclair sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.76, for a total value of C$39,569.59. Also, Director Dani Reiss sold 10,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.76, for a total transaction of C$172,004.03. Insiders have sold a total of 18,788 shares of company stock worth $296,071 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

