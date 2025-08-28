Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 26,337 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 559.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,399 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.86.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,147,536.16. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,236,152 shares of company stock worth $545,240,378. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $462.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

