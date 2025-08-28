Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $364.3333.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $346.88 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,618,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after buying an additional 1,214,330 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after buying an additional 1,054,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,468,000 after buying an additional 647,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

