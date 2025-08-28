Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th.

BZLFY opened at $16.88 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

