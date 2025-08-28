Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $54.17

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.1667.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28 and a beta of 1.78. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,907.56. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 2,390 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $107,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,488.89. This represents a 64.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,390 shares of company stock valued at $245,238. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trupanion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Trupanion by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Trupanion by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trupanion by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.