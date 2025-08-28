Brokerages Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target at $43.65

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVYO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 485,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,329.80. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $133,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,087,383 shares of company stock worth $136,183,878. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after acquiring an additional 197,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Trading Up 1.9%

Klaviyo stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.48 and a beta of 1.36. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The business had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.