Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $33.62

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.6154.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 217,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,169.78. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 495,282 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,429,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,065. This trade represents a 66.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,799. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.36. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

