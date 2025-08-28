Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) Insider Andrew Rich Acquires 100,000 Shares

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Rich purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00.

Andrew Rich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Andrew Rich purchased 517,500 shares of Brightstar Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.47 per share, with a total value of A$240,637.50.

Brightstar Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Brightstar Resources Company Profile

Brightstar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Alpha, Beta, and Cork Tree Well (Delta) Deposit located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Stone Resources Australia Limited and changed its name to Brightstar Resources Limited in December 2020.

