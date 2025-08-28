Brainsway’s (BWAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Brainsway from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BWAY stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.41 million, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.42. Brainsway has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Brainsway had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. Brainsway has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brainsway will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brainsway by 720.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

