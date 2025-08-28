BlackLine $BL Shares Sold by Topline Capital Management LLC

Topline Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,904 shares during the period. BlackLine makes up approximately 10.0% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Topline Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of BlackLine worth $44,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 611,499 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $25,194,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 405,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,647 shares during the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $17,497,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 218,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $35,875.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

BL stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%.The company had revenue of $172.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

