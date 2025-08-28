Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares.
Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Down 19.2%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.
About Big Cypress Acquisition
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
