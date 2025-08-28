Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.150-6.300 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $244,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.