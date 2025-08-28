Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 9,590 Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,590 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

